Marianne Brady

Dear Megan and Mara and families,

My deepest sympathy to all of you. I remember all the good times we had at the Drake House. Everytime I go through the papers there, I find your Mother's calligraphy and art work, and I always thought of her and sent good thoughts her way. Now when I see those papers, I will send good thoughts your way.

May God Bless all of you,

Nancy Piwowar

Nancy A Piwowar

Friend