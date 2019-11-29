|
|
Passed peacefully on October 30, 2019 in Manchester
Maryland. Born in Allentown to Raymond and Mabel
Fetzer on November 23, 1920, she was preceded in
death by her beloved husband, Robert J. Lieberman,
in 2009. His career in the brewing industry took them
to Ohio and Maryland for four decades before they
returned to Allentown. They left a trail of friends and
warm memories wherever they went. Marianne worked
in Baltimore area schools and as an aide at the Swain
School in Allentown. She cherished family above all
and is survived by her dear brother Frederick Fetzer
(Patricia); four children, Robert (Christine), Alice
Plotnick (Steven), Patricia Hentz (Lawrence), and Joan
Wellener (Lloyd); as well as five grandchildren and
nine greatgrandchildren. A private celebration of life
will be held in Maryland by the immediate family.
Published in Morning Call from Nov. 29 to Dec. 2, 2019