Marianne F. Lieberman


1920 - 2019
Marianne F. Lieberman Obituary
Passed peacefully on October 30, 2019 in Manchester

Maryland. Born in Allentown to Raymond and Mabel

Fetzer on November 23, 1920, she was preceded in

death by her beloved husband, Robert J. Lieberman,

in 2009. His career in the brewing industry took them

to Ohio and Maryland for four decades before they

returned to Allentown. They left a trail of friends and

warm memories wherever they went. Marianne worked

in Baltimore area schools and as an aide at the Swain

School in Allentown. She cherished family above all

and is survived by her dear brother Frederick Fetzer

(Patricia); four children, Robert (Christine), Alice

Plotnick (Steven), Patricia Hentz (Lawrence), and Joan

Wellener (Lloyd); as well as five grandchildren and

nine greatgrandchildren. A private celebration of life

will be held in Maryland by the immediate family.
Published in Morning Call from Nov. 29 to Dec. 2, 2019
