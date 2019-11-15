|
|
Marianne (Sheptock) Kovacs, 63, of Bethlehem, passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 14, 2019 at St. Luke's Hospice House. She was the daughter of the late Frances (Weber) and the late William Sheptock. She was the loving wife of Timothy Kovacs.
Marianne was a 1975 graduate of Liberty High School in Bethlehem, PA. She worked helping people at Lehigh County Assistance for 38 years.
She will be lovingly remembered by her husband of 40 years, Timothy Kovacs; brother, William Sheptock and his wife Cynthia, aunts and uncles Regina Harris, Raymond and Emily Weber. She will also be remembered as a kind and devoted wife, sister and friend.
A calling hour will be held on Monday, November 18, 2019 from 10-11 AM followed by a funeral service at 11 AM at St. Andrew's Episcopal Church, 1900 Pennsylvania Ave., Allentown, PA 18109. Arrangements Connell Funeral Home, Bethlehem.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Luke's Hospice, 801 Ostrum St., Development Office, Bethlehem, PA 18015.
Published in Morning Call on Nov. 15, 2019