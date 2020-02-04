|
Mrs. Marianne Moyer (Wasko), of Coopersburg, PA, passed away on Friday, January 24, 2020 at the age of 84.
Marianne was born to parents Jon and Florence Wasko on August 10, 1935 in Hokendauqua, PA. She grew up as the youngest of two siblings and attended Whitehall High School then West Chester Teacher's College. In 1959, she married her college sweetheart, James Moyer from Blooming Glen, PA. They were married 51 years. Marianne spent 30 years both as an elementary school teacher, as well as, a full-time mother raising her family.
Marianne cherished her family above all. Her hobbies included baking & canning, singing in the choral society, arts & crafts and passing the time in her garden. She was a member of the Cathedral Church of the Nativity in Bethlehem, PA for over 50 years where she developed and maintained life-long friendships.
Marianne is survived by her three sons and their families; Douglas & Susan Moyer with sons Max & Wyeth, Thomas & Donna Moyer with daughters Sarah & Sophie and Gregory Moyer with sons Jack & Andrew. She is preceded in death by her husband, James Moyer; her brother Robert Wasko; and her parents, Jon and Florence Wasko.
A memorial service will be held on February 15, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at the Cathedral Church of the Nativity located a 321 Wyandotte St. Bethlehem, PA. Friends and family are invited to celebrate Marianne's life at this time. A small reception will follow the service in the Parrish Hall. The family is grateful for the condolences but declines flowers and donations.
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 4, 2020