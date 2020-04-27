Marianne "Penny" Rander
1940 - 2020
Marianne "Penny" (Konrad) Rander, age 79, of Bethlehem, was called to her heavenly home on Friday, April 24, 2020 at St. Luke's Hospice House. Born in Bethlehem, she was the daughter of the late Lawrence and Beatrice (Apgar) Konrad. Marianne was the wife of John Rander, Jr. with whom she shared 56 years of marriage. She worked for the Bethlehem Steel and the former Walp's Restaurant. Penny was a loving homemaker and her greatest joy came from spending time with family, friends and above all her beloved grandchildren. Survivors: In addition to her husband, John, Penny will be lovingly remembered by her daughter, Renee' Young and husband, Brien; son, Erik Rander and wife, Christine; and brothers, Lawrence Konrad and Jon Konrad. She also leaves grandchildren, Jarrid, Aaron, Zachary, Megan, Sarah, and Jeffrey. Services: A contactless drive thru visitation will be held from 11:30 A.M. to 12:30P.M. on Thursday, April 30, 2020 at Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, 500 Linden Street Bethlehem. Please contact the funeral home with further questions. A memorial service with interment will be arranged by the family and announced at a later date. Cantelmi Long Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements. Contributions: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Luke's Hospice Development Office, 801 Ostrum Street, Bethlehem, PA or LUNGevity Foundation, P.O. Box 754, Chicago, IL 60690.

Published in Morning Call on Apr. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
APR
30
Visitation
11:30 - 12:30 AM
Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, Inc.
Funeral services provided by
Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, Inc.
500 Linden Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
(610) 866-8059
