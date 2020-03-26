Morning Call Obituaries
Marianne S. Slifer

Marianne S. Slifer Obituary
Marianne S. Slifer, 89, of Allentown, passed away Wednesday, March 25, 2020, in Above and Beyond Senior Living. She was the wife of Ralph R. Slifer. Born in Allentown, she was a daughter of the late Edwin J. and Mabel A. (Shupp) Dankel. A 1948 graduate of Allentown High School, she was employed at Western Electric as a bench hand for more than 30 years.

Survivors: husband; sons, Matthew R. and wife, Greta, Allentown, Daniel J. and wife, Robin, Emmaus; daughter, Joanne L. Frankunas and husband, Steve, Kresgeville; sister, Joan Mayo, Allentown; four grandchildren; four great grandchildren.

Services: private. Arrangements entrusted to STEPHENS FUNERAL HOME, INC. (www.stephensfuneral.com)

Contributions: Humane Society of Lehigh County 640 Dixon St. Allentown 18103.
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 26, 2020
