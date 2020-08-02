Born August 13, 1935 in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, to Addison F. Unangst and Mary M. Unangst. Sue passed away Sunday, July 26, 2020 in Jacksonville, Florida. She is preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, John B. Gover. Sue is survived by her brother, Addison F. Unangst Jr. (Rosemarie) and their children and her three children, Robert J. Gover (Ida Marie-d) of King George, VA; Leslie A. Kunkle (Scott) of Yulee, FL; Roark A. Gover (Renee) of Northampton, PA. Eight grandchildren; Jennifer L. Hagins (Grayson), Matthew S. Kunkle (Stacey), Patrick R. Chiarizia (Jason), Kaitlyn M. Mentzell (Cullen), Megan K. Gover, Erin M. South (Jeremy), Brian R. Gover (Peta), Jacqueline M. Gover and most importantly, the apples of her eye, her five great grandbabies, Connor, Barrett, Evan, Colson, and Dalton. A 1953 graduate of Hellertown High School, Sue went on to graduate from the Allentown School of Nursing in 1956. Returning to the Lehigh Valley, PA after her husband's active duty Naval service in California, Sue found her passion in a nursing career, specializing in geriatric care. After enjoying many years of raising their children, traveling, and entertaining friends, they decided to follow their love of golf and sunshine to spend their golden years on the sunny shores of Jacksonville, FL. Following the passing of her loving husband, Sue filled her days with Bridge and Mahjong with her friends at Deercreek, continuing the fun with her friends and neighbors at her final home, Carriage Club. Private services will be held. Memorial gifts may be made in Sue's name to Community Hospice of Northeast Florida, 4266 Sunbeam Rd. Jacksonville, FL 32257 or St. Jude Childrens Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.



