Marie Agnes Bartholomew, 90, of Bethlehem, passed away July 6, 2020 at the home of her son. Born in Hellertown, she was a daughter of the late Michael and Agnes (Zelko) Petruny. She was a graduate of Bethlehem Catholic High School and worked at the Bethlehem Steel Company and a young woman. She was of the Catholic faith.
Surviving are children: Karen, wife of Gary Lechman, of Bethlehem; and Jeffrey Bartholomew and his wife, Michele Engle, of Coopersburg; a brother, Francis Petruny, of Bethlehem; grandchildren: Andy, and his wife, Heidi; Nick, and his wife, Janelle; step-grandchildren: Molly, Charlie, and Sam; and great-grandchildren: Andrew, Amelia, Maren, Grady, and Jonathan. She was pre-deceased by a sister, Jean Evans.
Funeral Services will be private. The Falk Funeral Home, Hellertown, is in charge of the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to Animals in Distress, PO Box 609, Coopersburg, PA 18036. To offer on-line condolences, please visit her "Book of Memories" at falkfuneralhomes.com
.