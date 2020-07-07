1/1
Marie A. Bartholomew
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Marie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marie Agnes Bartholomew, 90, of Bethlehem, passed away July 6, 2020 at the home of her son. Born in Hellertown, she was a daughter of the late Michael and Agnes (Zelko) Petruny. She was a graduate of Bethlehem Catholic High School and worked at the Bethlehem Steel Company and a young woman. She was of the Catholic faith.

Surviving are children: Karen, wife of Gary Lechman, of Bethlehem; and Jeffrey Bartholomew and his wife, Michele Engle, of Coopersburg; a brother, Francis Petruny, of Bethlehem; grandchildren: Andy, and his wife, Heidi; Nick, and his wife, Janelle; step-grandchildren: Molly, Charlie, and Sam; and great-grandchildren: Andrew, Amelia, Maren, Grady, and Jonathan. She was pre-deceased by a sister, Jean Evans.

Funeral Services will be private. The Falk Funeral Home, Hellertown, is in charge of the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to Animals in Distress, PO Box 609, Coopersburg, PA 18036. To offer on-line condolences, please visit her "Book of Memories" at falkfuneralhomes.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Falk Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc.
1418 Main Street
Hellertown, PA 18055
610-838-9191
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved