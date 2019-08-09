|
|
Marie A. Becker, 60, of Walnutport, passed away Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Salisbury Twp. She was the wife of James P. Becker of Walnutport. Born January 11, 1959, in Allentown, she was the daughter of the late Linford and Florence (Basiago) Christman. Marie was employed by Precision Medical, Northampton. Prior to that, she worked for Paris Neckwear in Walnutport. She was a member of the Walnutport VFW, American Legion Post 16, Slatington and the Blue Ridge Rod & Gun Club, Walnutport.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by a daughter: Jamie and husband Robert LeVan of Coplay; Son: Brent Becker and wife Jessica of Monroeville; Grandchildren: Merrick, Benjamin, Samuel; Brothers: David Christman and wife Lori of Summit Hill, Edward Christman and partner Sue of Bethlehem.
A memorial service will be at 11A.M. on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at Harding Funeral Home, 25-27 N. Second St, Slatington. A calling hour will be held prior from 10 to 11 A.M.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Marie's name can be made to , 125 Lucy Ave, Hummelstown PA 17036.
Published in Morning Call on Aug. 9, 2019