Marie A. Einsla, 99, of Fountain Hill, passed away, Wednesday May 6, 2020. She was the wife of the late Russell Einsla. Born in Allentown, she was the daughter of the late Wheeler and Beulah (Moyer) Eroh. She was a member of St. John's UCC of Allentown. Marie was a clerk at CVS in the Whitehall Mall for many years before retiring. She enjoyed spending time with her family.
She is survived by her children, Richard and wife Peggy, Daniel and wife Sandra, Wheeler and wife Tricia, Charlotte Mason and Sandra Morgan; many grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her daughters Alice Zinck and Janice Einsla; sister, Bertha LaFaver and brother Raymond Eroh.
Services will be announced at a later date. Arrangements: Trexler Funeral Home. www.trexlerfuneralhome.com
In lieu of flowers contributions to the American Cancer Society 3893 Adler Place Suite 170 Bethlehem PA 18017.
Published in Morning Call on May 10, 2020.