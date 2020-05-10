Marie A. Einsla
Marie A. Einsla, 99, of Fountain Hill, passed away, Wednesday May 6, 2020. She was the wife of the late Russell Einsla. Born in Allentown, she was the daughter of the late Wheeler and Beulah (Moyer) Eroh. She was a member of St. John's UCC of Allentown. Marie was a clerk at CVS in the Whitehall Mall for many years before retiring. She enjoyed spending time with her family.

She is survived by her children, Richard and wife Peggy, Daniel and wife Sandra, Wheeler and wife Tricia, Charlotte Mason and Sandra Morgan; many grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her daughters Alice Zinck and Janice Einsla; sister, Bertha LaFaver and brother Raymond Eroh.

Services will be announced at a later date. Arrangements: Trexler Funeral Home. www.trexlerfuneralhome.com

In lieu of flowers contributions to the American Cancer Society 3893 Adler Place Suite 170 Bethlehem PA 18017.

Published in Morning Call on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
TREXLER FUNERAL HOME INC.
1625 W HIGHLAND ST
Allentown, PA 18102 1032
610-434-9616
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 9, 2020
I don't know her like that I visit her 4 times when I was younger my nana alice zinck use to talk about her alot n now they are together in a great place I love both of you R.I.P
Cody witt
Grandchild
May 9, 2020
She was a favorite Auntie Mim.Spent alot of time at her house and Uncle Nuffle. Will miss her and will be with her family and friends in heaven. Rest in Peace Love you.
Barbara. Eroh Derr
May 9, 2020
She was my father sister and as kids we always called her Auntie Mim and Uncle Nuffle. She will be missed and she is now with her dearest friends and family. All my love.
Tom Eroh
Family
May 8, 2020
She was my favorite Auntie. Spent lots of quality time at her and Uncle Russells house. I will miss her but I know she is in the greatest hand now. All my love.
Roseann (Rosen]
Family
May 8, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
LINDA DOMINICK
Friend
