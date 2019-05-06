Marie A. Flocco, 84, of Allentown, formerly of Macungie and Staten Island, NY, passed away peacefully on May 4, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of the late Richard W. Flocco. Marie worked as a money transfer clerk at the Chase Manhattan Bank in New York City, until retiring in 1994. Born in Brooklyn, NY, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Mary (Gallo) Todino. She was a member of St. Thomas More Catholic Church, Allentown. Marie enjoyed music, reading books, going to the casinos and traveling with her family and friends. Marie had a quick wit and a great sense of humor. She was a kind hearted person who had a loving presence. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother.Survivors: Daughters: Theresa wife of Michael V. Calogero of Allentown, Patricia wife of John T. Doscher, Sr. of Glen Gardner, NJ, Son: Richard W. Flocco, Jr. and his wife Carolyn of Robbinsville, NJ and Grandchildren: Alyssa Flocco and her fiancée Brian, Marie wife of Brian Kelly, J.T. Doscher, Jr., Cristina Calogero and her fiancée Bryan, Richard W. Flocco III, Matthew Doscher, Michele Calogero and Drew Doscher. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday at 11 A.M. in St. Thomas More Catholic Church, 1040 Flexer Ave. Allentown. Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, from 6:30 P.M. to 9 P.M. at the J.S. Burkholder Funeral Home 16th and Hamilton Sts. Allentown and on Wednesday from 10 A.M. to 11 A.M. at the Church. www.jsburkholder.comIn lieu of flowers contributions may be made in Marie's memory to the 399 Market Street Suite 102, Philadelphia, PA 19106. Published in Morning Call on May 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary