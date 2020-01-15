|
84 years of age, formerly of Oakwood Drive, Whitehall, passed away peacefully on Sunday evening January 12, 2020, while a guest at Fellowship Manor. Born in Allentown to the late Joseph and Josephine (Ganci) DeSordi, she was the wife of Charles D. Keiser for 53 years at the time of his passing in 2008. Marie was a very active member of Saint Elizabeth of Hungary Catholic Church, where she enjoyed volunteering in the Rectory for many years. A graduate of Allentown Central Catholic, she treasured being a homemaker. She is survived by daughters Danona Ferreira with husband Michael of Arizona, and Rosemarie Fazekas with husband Joseph of Bangor; son Charles Keiser with Stanley of Maryland; grandchildren Michael, Tierney, Joseph, Erin and Kimberly; great grandchildren Liam, Katie, Joseph, Berkley, Bella, Lucy, Charles and Ryder; sister Julie Merlina with husband Augie of Whitehall. Her Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 AM on Saturday January 18, 2020 in Saint Elizabeth of Hungary Catholic Church 618 Fullerton Ave. Whitehall, PA 18052, where her viewing will begin at 9:00 am in the Foyer. Interment will follow in Resurrection Cemetery, Upper Macungie Twp. Memorial contributions honoring Marie may be made to her Church at address above.
