|
|
Marie A. Musgnung, 89, of Bethlehem, died Sunday, February 24, 2019 at St. Luke's Hospital, Fountain Hill. Born June 24, 1929 in New York City, she was the daughter of the late Antoinette (Leonardo) and Pasquale Falco. She was married to Richard M. Musgnung for 65 years until his death on August 27, 2015. Marie worked at Just Born, Inc. She was a member of First United Church of Christ in Bethlehem. She enjoyed sewing and doing crafts. She will be lovingly remembered by her daughters, Deborah Spadaccia of Bethlehem, Donna Marie Grammes and her husband, William of Whitehall; and Antoinette Ranich and her husband, Daniel of Frenchtown, NJ, and a sister Florence Weaver of Bethlehem. Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Arrangements Connell Funeral Home. Contributions may be made to the 212 E. Broad St., Bethlehem, PA 18018.www.connellfuneral.com
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 27, 2019