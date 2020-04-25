Marie A. Nederostek, 90 of Allentown, PA. formerly of Whitehall-Cementon, PA, passed away on Thursday, April 23, 2020, at Cedarbrook Nursing Home, Allentown, PA. Born August 29, 1929 in Whitehall, she was the daughter of the late Carmine and Mary (Trapasso) Talotta. Marie was the wife of the late Bernard Nederostek who passed in 1995. To the woman who always left the door wide open for her family, Marie was a loving wife and mother who cared for her family. She enjoyed puzzles, playing cards, and making pizza. She was of the catholic faith. Her family wishes to extend a most gracious thank you to all the nurses and supporting staff on 3D at Cedarbrook Nursing Home for the years of love and care offered to their Mother / Grandmother. Surviving are daughters, Bernice wife of Denton Stettler of Whitehall, PA, Mary Catherine Nederostek, Rita wife of Anthony Kokolus of Northampton, PA, Rose Ann wife of James Rader of Whitehall, PA and Patricia wife of Ronald Snyder of Whitehall, PA; 12 grand children; 3 great grand children; many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by sister, Catherine Gellis. A private funeral service for the family will be held at Schisler Funeral Home, 2119 Washington Ave. Northampton, PA. 18067 followed by her burial in St. John's Union Cemetery, Whitehall, PA. Contributions: May be made to the Diabetes Association of the Lehigh Valley or Cedarbrook Nursing Home both c/o the funeral home. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.schislerfuneralhomes.com
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 25, 2020.