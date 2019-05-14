Marie Agnes Latchic, 94, formerly of Allentown, died on Sunday, May 12, 2019 at Sacred Heart Assisted Living in Northampton. She was born in Allentown; the daughter of the late Joseph and Marie (Sopper) Gabler. Marie was preceded in death by her husband, Andrew James Latchic. Marie was a graduate of Central Catholic High School and later Henry's Academy of Beauty Culture where she earned her cosmetology license. She volunteered as an Air Raid Warden during WWII. Marie dedicated her life to her family as a homemaker and later worked at Groman's Bakery.Marie will be lovingly remembered for her knowledge of politics, her enjoyment of watching sporting events, her work ethic, and especially the love that she shared with her family.She will be dearly missed by her son, Gerard Latchic and wife, Linda of Allentown; grandson, Stephen Latchic and his wife, Colleen; great grandchildren, Chase and Ava Latchic; as well as her sister, Agnes Breiner; and nieces and nephews. Marie was predeceased by her son, Andrew Joseph Latchic and sisters, Anna Gabler Yohe and Elizabeth Gabler Guman.Arrangements have been entrusted to Connell Funeral Home. A visitation will be held at Notre Dame of Bethlehem Catholic Church, 1861 Catasauqua Rd. Bethlehem, PA 18018 on Thursday, May 16, 2019 from 9:30-10:30 a.m. with a Mass of Christian Burial to immediately follow at 10:30 a.m. Inurnment will be held at Holy Saviour Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the church. Condolences may be offered at www.connellfuneral.com. Published in Morning Call on May 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary