Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Schnecksville
4906 Route 309
Schnecksville, PA 18078
(610) 799-3125
Marie Herb
Calling hours
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church
4331 Main Street
Whitehall, IL
Memorial service
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church
4331 Main Street
Whitehall, PA
Marie C. Herb


1947 - 2019
Marie C. (Capkovic) Herb of North Whitehall Township, passed away Monday December 2, 2019, surrounded by her loving family at Lehigh Valley Hospice (Inpatient), Allentown. She was the wife of Lee B. Herb to whom she was married 49 years last April 11. Born in Northampton, December 27, 1947, Marie was the daughter of the late Stephen J. Capkovic, II and Ethel T. (Prutzanni) Capkovic. She was employed as an executive assistant for the President and Publisher at The Morning Call, Allentown for 8 years before retiring. Prior to that, Marie was an executive assistant for the Human Resource Director at the former Wood Company, Allentown and the executive assistant to the Plant Manager at the former American National Can, Fogelsville. She was a member of Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church, Egypt (Whitehall).

Survivors: In addition to her loving husband, sons, Ryan D. and his wife, Angela of Kutztown and Jonathan T. and his wife Lisa, of Raleigh, NC; brother, Stephen J. Capkovic, III and his wife Barbara of Whitehall; niece, Lea Spahija and her husband, Miftar of Center Valley; grandsons, Cooper, Xander, and Callen

Service: A memorial service will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, December 28, 2019 at Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church, 4331 Main Street Whitehall, PA with the Rev. James W. Schlegel officiating. A calling period take place 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. in the church. The Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. Schnecksville is in charge of arrangements. Online expressions of sympathy may be recorded at www.heintzelmancares.com

Contributions: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to LVHN (memo : Prager Patience Assistance Fund) and/or Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church Memorial Fund both c/o funeral home P.O. Box 196 Schnecksville, PA 18078-0196.
Published in Morning Call on Dec. 5, 2019
