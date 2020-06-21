Marie C. Molloy
1915 - 2020
Marie C. (Straub) Molloy, 105, of Allentown, died Saturday, June 20, 2020 in the Luther Crest Health Center, South Whitehall Township. She was the wife of the late Emmet M. Molloy, Sr. Born in Lehighton, Carbon Co., February 5, 1915, Marie was the daughter of the late Louis and Esther (Olewine) Straub. A graduate of the Presbyterian Hospital, School of Nursing in Philadelphia, Marie was employed as a Registered Nurse in the ER at Coaldale Hospital for 3 years. She was a member of Asbury United Methodist Church, Allentown and a 40 year volunteer of the American Red Cross.

Survivors: Son, Emmet M. "Corky" Molloy, Jr. and his wife, Barbara "Bobbie" Molloy of Chambersburg; grandchildren, Carey and Christopher Molloy; great grandchildren, Ashley Allen, Nathaniel and Zachery Molloy; great great grandchildren, Ryann Eckert and Conor Allen; predeceased by a grandson, Patrick Molloy.

Service: Private memorial services will be held in the Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc., in Schnecksville. No public calling hours. Entombment will follow the service at Grandview Chapel Mausoleum, Allentown. Online expressions of sympathy may be recorded at www.heintzelmancares.com.

Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Asbury United Methodist Church and/or American Red Cross both in care of the funeral home, P.O. Box # 196, Schnecksville, PA 18078-0196.

Published in Morning Call on Jun. 21, 2020.
