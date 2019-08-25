Morning Call Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Stephens Funeral Home, Inc.
274 North Krocks Road
Allentown, PA 18106
610-434-6304
Calling hours
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Stephens Funeral Home, Inc.
274 North Krocks Road
Allentown, PA 18106
View Map
Service
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
10:30 AM
Stephens Funeral Home, Inc.
274 North Krocks Road
Allentown, PA 18106
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marie Scriptunas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marie C. Scriptunas

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marie C. Scriptunas Obituary
Marie C. Scriptunas, 69, of York, formerly of Macungie, passed away Thursday, August 22, 2019, unexpectedly at home. She was the loving wife of Joseph J. Scriptunas, Jr. They celebrated their 47th wedding anniversary in July. Born in Scranton, she was the daughter of the late John and Emily (Grant) Gvazdauskas. Marie was a graduate of Scranton Central High School and Bloomsburg State Teachers College. She was an avid shopper. Marie loved her family and her grandsons were her everything.

Survivors: Husband; daughter, Justine M. Scriptunas of Edgewood, KY; son, Gohan B. and his wife Gwen J. Scriptunas of Breinigsville; brother, Joseph Gvazdauskas and his wife Ann of Scranton; grandson, Jaxon D.; nephews, Jason and Joseph; niece, Marcy. Marie was predeceased by her grandson Talon K. in 2018.

Call: 9:00 - 10:30 A.M. Thursday in the Stephens Funeral Home, Inc. 274 North Krocks Road, Allentown. Services 10:30 A.M. Thursday in the funeral home. Interment will be in the St. Paul's Cemetery, Trexlertown. www.stephensfuneral.com.

Contributions: American Lyme Disease Foundation P.O. Box 466 Lyme, CT 06371.
Published in Morning Call on Aug. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Stephens Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now