Marie C. Scriptunas, 69, of York, formerly of Macungie, passed away Thursday, August 22, 2019, unexpectedly at home. She was the loving wife of Joseph J. Scriptunas, Jr. They celebrated their 47th wedding anniversary in July. Born in Scranton, she was the daughter of the late John and Emily (Grant) Gvazdauskas. Marie was a graduate of Scranton Central High School and Bloomsburg State Teachers College. She was an avid shopper. Marie loved her family and her grandsons were her everything.
Survivors: Husband; daughter, Justine M. Scriptunas of Edgewood, KY; son, Gohan B. and his wife Gwen J. Scriptunas of Breinigsville; brother, Joseph Gvazdauskas and his wife Ann of Scranton; grandson, Jaxon D.; nephews, Jason and Joseph; niece, Marcy. Marie was predeceased by her grandson Talon K. in 2018.
Call: 9:00 - 10:30 A.M. Thursday in the Stephens Funeral Home, Inc. 274 North Krocks Road, Allentown. Services 10:30 A.M. Thursday in the funeral home. Interment will be in the St. Paul's Cemetery, Trexlertown. www.stephensfuneral.com.
Contributions: American Lyme Disease Foundation P.O. Box 466 Lyme, CT 06371.
Published in Morning Call on Aug. 25, 2019