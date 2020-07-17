1/1
Marie Catherine Frisco
Marie Catherine Frisco, 67, of Allentown, passed away on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 in Lehigh Valley Hospital – Cedar Crest, Salisbury Township.

Born in Norristown, she was the daughter of the late Frank and Fran (De John) Frisco. Marie was a graduate of the Cosmetology Program at the Vo-Tech School. She owned her own salon, was a waitress at the Brass Rail for many years, and most recently worked in the Deli Department at Redner's Markets. Marie was a member of St. John's Church of Faith in Allentown. She enjoyed gardening, meditation and going to the beach.

Survivors: Daughter, Nicole L. Frierson of Allentown; sister, Annette Coscia of Norristown; 3 grandsons, Donzell Hines, Shai Hines and Jaylin Frierson. Marie was preceded in death by a brother Anthony Frisco.

Services: A memorial service will be held at 11 AM on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 in the K.V. Knopp Funeral Home, Inc., 46 E. Susquehanna Street, Allentown. A visitation for relatives and friends will be held from 10 AM until the time of the service. Social distancing will be observed, and we request that face coverings be worn inside the funeral home.

Published in Morning Call on Jul. 17, 2020.
