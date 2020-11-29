A devoted wife, mother, and grandmother, devout Christian and loving, empathetic soul, Marie Charlotte Harris joined God on November 13, 2020.



Born in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, on January 19, 1950, Marie spent her entire life in and around the Lehigh Valley.



Known for her soft blue eyes, bright smile and brilliant silver hair, Marie was beautiful both inside and out. She dressed in mostly earth colors and had a conservative, warm sense of style that added to her approachability.



In her free time, Marie could be found dancing to live music, taking road trips with her husband, eating pasta, and indulging her sweet tooth. She especially enjoyed listening to her grandsons, Justin and Miles, perform in their bands. She also loved her granddaughter Nichole's flute recitals.



Marie enjoyed gardening, loved walking her dog Zoe and was dedicated to exercise after suffering from a heart attack.



An accomplished, astute, and dedicated Office Manager, her work history included Sears and Hallmark, where she established lasting bonds with her fellow co-workers. Forever organized, she always had a list and prided herself in getting things done.



Family was everything to Marie - she was the matriarch and created a close, powerful familial experience where everyone was reminded, whenever she wrote a card or letter, to: "Remember, you are loved."



Her children and grandchildren have fond memories of going to the beach, camping trips and the special holiday memories she created by making mouthwatering lasagna, Easter candy and Christmas cookies. Her husband was particularly fond of her culinary prowess and enjoyed her cooking tremendously.



Being a grandmother was a cherished role for Marie; she loved her grandchildren with all her heart and had unique relationships with all nine. When out of her sight and loving care, Marie directed her grandchildren to "keep their wits about them", as a reminder to stay safe (and out of trouble!).



Compassionate and selfless, Marie devoted much of her time to mentoring youth and helping others in any way she could. She was a member of UCC Greenawalds and took her Christian beliefs to heart, shining a light in an often-dark world and seeing the best in everyone.



Marie is survived by a large and loving family including her husband Donald R. Harris; her children Kim Royer, Brian Boger and Donald Harris II; her grandchildren Shaun Royer, Justin Royer, Ian Boger, Nichole Boger-Cook, Miles Boger, Alex Mumbauer, Zachary Harris, Jordan Boger and Taylor Harris; her great-grandchild Jeffrey Boger; and her dog, Zoe.



She was predeceased by her son Jeffrey Harris and her sister Jane Ifkovitch.



Marie will be remembered for her dedication to her family, her commitment to God, and her kind and generous heart.



Due to COVID, in lieu of a funeral the family will be hosting a celebration of life at a future date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store