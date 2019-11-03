Home

Pearson Funeral Home, Inc. - Bethlehem
1901 Linden Street
Bethlehem, PA 18017
610-866-1031
Calling hours
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Carmelite Monastery
3551 Lanark Road
Coopersburg, PA
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Carmelite Monastery
3551 Lanark Road
Coopersburg, PA
Sister Marie-Charlotte Ott O. Carm


1937 - 2019
Sister Marie-Charlotte Ott O. Carm Obituary
Sister Marie-Charlotte Ott, of the Holy Family, O. Carm of the Carmelite Monastery, Coopersburg, died Friday, November 1, 2019, on the Feast of All Saints. She was a cloistered sister in the Carmelite Order of the Ancient Observance where she entered on January 10, 1959. She professed her first vows on August 28, 1960, and her solemn vows on September 12, 1963. She served four terms as Mother Prioress and celebrated her golden jubilee on August 28, 2010. Born in Dayton, Ohio, on November 17, 1937, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Colletta Ott.

Survivors: Sister, Mary Huesman; brother, Charles Ott, Jr., and his wife Sharon; several nieces and nephews.

Services: Her Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by the Most Reverend Alfred A. Schlert, Bishop of Allentown, on Tuesday, November 5, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at the monastery. Calling hours will be from 9 - 10:50 a.m. Private entombment will follow in the Carmelite Mausoleum. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Pearson Funeral Home, Bethlehem.

Contributions: May be made in her memory to the Carmelite Monastery, 3551 Lanark Road, Coopersburg, PA 18036.
Published in Morning Call on Nov. 3, 2019
