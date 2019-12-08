|
|
Marie Dolores Merlo, 83, of Bethlehem passed away on Sunday, December 1, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Helen E. (Makovetz) and Salvatore S. Merlo.
Marie was a 1953 graduate of Easton Catholic High School and attended The University of Cincinnati, in Ohio. She worked for the Delaware Joint Toll Bridge Commission until her retirement. Marie enjoyed the theatre and music. Besides being a leading lady, she annually sang and danced in chorus lines for Chansonnette Theatre, and helped in assisting with stage production. Marie was an avid sports fan, especially the Yankees and Easton Red Rovers. She was a member of the Bethlehem Municipal Women's Golf League and former member of the Business and Professional Women's Club of the Lehigh Valley. Marie's greatest joy was family and precious time spent together. Being around a table with family, good food, laughter and shared memories was a simple pleasure but treasured.
She will be lovingly remembered by her sisters, Kathleen A. Tavianini of Yorba Linda, CA, Roberta T. McFadden of Mebane, NC and Margaret M. Burns of Bethlehem; 5 nieces and 3 nephews. Marie was preceded in death by her brother, Thomas Merlo and her niece, Jean Terese Tavianini.
Calling hours and a memorial Mass will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer and Dementia Association. or P.O. Box 96011 Washington, DC 20090-6011
Published in Morning Call on Dec. 8, 2019