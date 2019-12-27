Home

Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, P.C. - Emmaus
225 Elm Street
Emmaus, PA 18049
610-965-2532
Viewing
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, P.C. - Emmaus
225 Elm Street
Emmaus, PA 18049
Service
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, P.C. - Emmaus
225 Elm Street
Emmaus, PA 18049
Marie E. Cope Obituary
Marie E. Cope, 96, of Emmaus, passed away December 25, 2019. She was the wife of the late Russell H. Cope. Born in Emmaus, she was the daughter of the late John S. and Mary Elizabeth (Palencar) Kovish. Marie was a member of St. Ann's Catholic Church, Emmaus.

Survivors: Sons, Russell H. Cope, Jr. and William R. Cope; Daughter, Mary Cope Roy; 5 Grandchildren; several Great-Grandchildren.

Services: 10 AM Saturday, December 28, 2019 at Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, 225 Elm Street, Emmaus. A viewing will be held 9-10 AM Saturday in the funeral home, www.BKRFH.com
Published in Morning Call on Dec. 27, 2019
