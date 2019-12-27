|
Marie E. Cope, 96, of Emmaus, passed away December 25, 2019. She was the wife of the late Russell H. Cope. Born in Emmaus, she was the daughter of the late John S. and Mary Elizabeth (Palencar) Kovish. Marie was a member of St. Ann's Catholic Church, Emmaus.
Survivors: Sons, Russell H. Cope, Jr. and William R. Cope; Daughter, Mary Cope Roy; 5 Grandchildren; several Great-Grandchildren.
Services: 10 AM Saturday, December 28, 2019 at Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, 225 Elm Street, Emmaus. A viewing will be held 9-10 AM Saturday in the funeral home, www.BKRFH.com
Published in Morning Call on Dec. 27, 2019