Marie E. Peters, 98, of Allentown, passed away peacefully December 11, 2019 at Manor Care West, Allentown. She was the widow of Marlin H. Peters, who passed away Jan.23, 2017. She was a member of St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, Allentown.
Survivors: Daughter, Elaine H. Peters and many Nieces and Nephews.
Services: Were held Thurs., Dec. 19th at Resurrection Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, Allentown.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, may be made to the church
Published in Morning Call on Dec. 21, 2019