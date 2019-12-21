Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, P.C. - Allentown
1629 Hamilton Street
Allentown, PA 18102
610-432-4128
Resources
More Obituaries for Marie Peters
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marie E. Peters

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marie E. Peters Obituary
Marie E. Peters, 98, of Allentown, passed away peacefully December 11, 2019 at Manor Care West, Allentown. She was the widow of Marlin H. Peters, who passed away Jan.23, 2017. She was a member of St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, Allentown.

Survivors: Daughter, Elaine H. Peters and many Nieces and Nephews.

Services: Were held Thurs., Dec. 19th at Resurrection Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, Allentown.

Contributions: In lieu of flowers, may be made to the church
Published in Morning Call on Dec. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -