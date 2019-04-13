Marie F. (Schulter) Haytmanek, 88, of Allentown, passed away April 11, 2019 in Country Meadows, Bethlehem. She was the loving wife of the late Edward G. Haytmanek who passed in 2005. Born in Allentown, she was the daughter of the late Charles R. and Frances S. (Hoffmeister) Schulter. She graduated from Allentown Central Catholic High School in 1949 and then from Allentown Business College. Marie worked for a Catholic Social Agency as an Adoption Secretary for 23 years before her retirement. She was a member of St. John the Baptist Slovak Catholic Church and the American Legion Auxiliary Unit 576. Survivors: daughter- Susan Schultheis of Allentown; son- Mark T. and wife Donna (Mankiewitz) Haytmanek of Greentown; grandsons- Craig Michael Haytmanek, Joseph Schultheis, and Aaron Schultheis; sisters- Margaret J. Zuercher of Bath and Frances V. Sniscak of Allentown; brothers- Charles A. Schulter of Las Vegas and Alfred W. Schulter of Northampton and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her grandson- Taylor Schultheis.A viewing will be held on Monday, April 15th 8:30-9:30AM in Kohut Funeral Home, Inc. 950 N. Front St. Allentown, PA 18102. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday at 10AM in St. John the Baptist Slovak Catholic Church 924 N. Front St. Allentown, PA 18102. Burial in the Parish Cemetery will be Private for the family on another day.In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Marie's memory to the church. Published in Morning Call on Apr. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary