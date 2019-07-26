Home

Marie G. Kempinski

Marie G. Kempinski 93, of Bethlehem, passed away on Saturday July 20, 2019. Marie was the wife of the late Leo W. Kempinski Sr who died in 1986. Born in Fountain Hill she was a daughter of the late Paul and Gertrude (Moritz) Smith. Marie worked as an assembler for the former Western Electric Company in Allentown, and previously for Durkee Foods. Surviving is her son Leo W. Jr. and wife Carla of Allentown. Her sister Pauline Brock in Bainbridge, GA. Marie has two grandsons; Cory, his wife Elizabeth and their children Carter and Lucy, and Ryan, his wife Kristina and their children Drew and Lydia. Marie was preceded in death by her sister Lydia Gormley. Memorial Services will be on Tuesday July 30, 2019 at 11:00 am in the O'Donnell Funeral Home, Allentown. Calling will be from 10-11am In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in Marie's memory to St. John's ECC or CHOP, the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia both c/o the funeral home.
Published in Morning Call on July 26, 2019
