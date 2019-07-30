Morning Call Obituaries
|
Marie G. Metzgar, 89, of Allentown passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Saturday, July 27th at Lehigh Valley Hospice. Born in Bethlehem, she was a daughter of the late Joseph and Anna Kapotch.

Marie's first job was in the City Treasurer's Officer, which led to a career in accounting and payroll, in both New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

Marie loved dogs and cats, dancing and reading, had a strong personal faith and loved angels. She will be lovingly remembered by her son Richard Metzgar and wife Kelly of Allentown; daughter Lisa Towle and husband Steve of Frenchtown, NJ as well as her beloved grandchildren Gabriella, Jordyn and Matthew. She was predeceased by her husband Arthur and a sister Dorothy Zieger.

Services will be private; arrangements by Nicos C. Elias Funeral Home, Allentown.

Contributions in her memory can be made to Autism Speaks at www.autismspeaks.org.
Published in Morning Call on July 30, 2019
