Marie G. Galliano, 100 years old, of Allentown, passed away peacefully into eternal life on Sunday, May 24, 2020. She was the wife of the late John L. Galliano who passed away on Monday, April 19, 2010. Born in Hazleton, PA on August 1, 1919, Marie was the daughter of the late Anthony and Sarah (De Melfi) Perilla. She was a devout member of the Cathedral of St. Catharine of Siena in Allentown. Marie worked for the Allentown School District for over 25 years as a cook in the dietary department at Muhlenberg Elementary School. She retired in 1982. After retiring she became a volunteer at Lehigh Valley Health Network for the next 25 years. Although Sister, as she was lovingly known to so many, worked for a combined 50 years, her most favorite job was organizing class reunions for Allentown High School, class of 1937. This became a fulltime activity for her as she was secretary of the committee of 20 classmates and enjoyed this so much. She was quoted at her 70th class reunion as saying "we used to meet every five years but now we meet every two years because there aren't too many of us left."



Surviving is her son; John Peter Galliano of Howard, PA. Grandchildren: Gina Majorsky and her husband Don of Reno, NV. John Galliano and his wife Jean Marie of Virginia Beach, VA. Greg Galliano and his wife Melanie of Hood River, OR. Joseph Pyne of Hilton Head, S.C. Marie also has seven great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her daughter, Patricia A. Pyne wife of Joseph Pyne, her brother Ralph "Funz" Perilla and her sister Celeste Rita Rau. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held privately at the Cathedral. Arrangements entrusted to the O'Donnell Funeral Home, Allentown.



