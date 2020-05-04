Marie Heimbach, 94, formerly of East Greenville, PA passed away on May 2, 2020 at the Lutheran Community of Telford where she resided for the last ten years. She was predeceased in 2015 by her beloved husband, Albert, with whom she enjoyed 69 years of marriage. Born in Perkasie, she was the third child of Floyd and Verna (Kirkpatrick) Treffinger.
She retired in 1984 from IVB Bank, East Greenville and then enjoyed traveling with Al, around the USA and living in Florida as snow birds until 2002. Marie was extremely skilled at knitting, crocheting and sewing and made and donated many beautifully handmade items. She was a member of St. Mark's Lutheran Church, Pennsburg.
She is survived by sister Betty Althouse, and brothers Donald, Floyd Jr., Edward, and David Treffinger and their spouses. Marie is also survived by her devoted children, a daughter Sandra, wife of Robin Renninger of Maple Shade, NJ , and a son Mark husband of Sally of Emmaus, PA; her 5 grandchildren: Kimberly, Tamera, Jodi, Matthew, and Stephen; and 10 great grandchildren: Maya, Chase, Oscar, Clyde, August, Veda, Oliver, Penelope, Grover, and Graham. Her brothers, Kenneth and Richard predeceased her.
Graveside services will be held privately. Interment will be beside Albert in the St. Mark's Cemetery, Pennsburg, PA. Arrangements have been entrusted to Falk Funeral Homes & Crematory, Pennsburg. Contributions may be made in her, memory to Lutheran Community at Telford Employee Fund, 12 Lutheran Home Drive, Telford, PA 18969. Visit her "Book of Memories" at falkfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Morning Call on May 4, 2020.