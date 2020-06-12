Marie I. Schnalzer
1925 - 2020
Marie Ida (Thomas) Schnalzer, age 94, died Mon. June 8, 2020, in her Quakertown home. Born Nov. 20, 1925, in Philadelphia, she was the daughter of the late Raymond, and Marie (Wood) Thomas, and the widow of the late Leo E. Schnalzer, Sr. Marie was devoted to her family and her Catholic faith, as a member of St. Isidore's Catholic Church. Marie is survived by: sons Leo E. Schnalzer, Jr. (Linda), David J. Schnalzer (Sue), and Thomas R. Schnalzer (Rosemarie); daughters Tonya Haselbarth (John), Christina Frey (Larry), and Marietta Druckenmiller (Robert); 19 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren, and sister Ida Mae Loew. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by brothers Raymond and Paul Thomas. Services and interment will be private. Contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, at 501 St. Jude's Place, Memphis, TN 38105. To read the full obituary, visit www.NaugleFCS.com.

Published in Morning Call on Jun. 12, 2020.
June 11, 2020
Fond memories of Mrs. Schnalzer and the entire family. She was always so kind and welcoming. Heartfelt sympathy to the entire family. May she Rest In Peace as one of Gods true angels.
Ray Fox
