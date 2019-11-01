|
Marie J. Gutierrez, 88, of Nazareth, passed away unexpectedly on October 30, 2019 in her home.
A viewing will be held on Saturday, November 2, 2019 from 9-10 am in the Schmidt Funeral Home, PC, 407 Belvidere St., Nazareth, with a prayer service to follow at 10 am. Marie will be laid to rest in Layton Cemetery, Sandyston Twp., NJ. Memorials in Marie's name may be made to Holy Family Catholic Church, 23 Forest Drive, Nazareth, PA, 18064. Visit schmidtfuneralhomepc.com for full obituary and online condolences.
Published in Morning Call on Nov. 1, 2019