Marie Katherine Burleigh, 93, passed away at her daughter's home on Wednesday, February 20, 2019. Marie was the widow of Peter D. Burleigh with whom she shared 54 years of marriage. Born in Doylestown Pennsylvania, Marie, was the daughter of the late Harry Stultz and Katherine (Bockmann) Stultz. Marie was a graduate of West Scranton High, she worked as an administrative secretary. She was a volunteer at Miller Memorial Blood Center, Meals on Wheels, St. Luke's Hospital, and Burnside Plantation. Marie loved to quilt, travel, and spend time with her family and grandchildren. Marie was a long-time active resident of Fellowship Community in Whitehall. She was a member of Ebenezer Bible Fellowship Church in Bethlehem, PA and Fellowship Church in Whitehall, PA. SURVIVORS: Marie will be lovingly remembered by her Son, Rev. Douglas S. Burleigh and wife Alyson D. Burleigh of Fly Creek, NY; Daughter, Alma J. Geosits and husband Mark S. Geosits of Hellertown, PA; Sister, Jeanne Lydon; Sister-In-Law, Jeane Mehne; Grandchildren, Dr. James Burleigh and wife Amanda, Chris Burleigh and wife Rachael, and Dr. Angela Geosits; and 5 Great-Grandchildren. SERVICES: Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Cantelmi Long Funeral home has been entrusted with arrangements. A memorial tribute may be placed at www.Cantelmifuneralhome.com . CONTRIBUTIONS: In Lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Bayada Hospice, 100 Schaeffer Street, Suite 4 Boyertown, PA 19512. Published in Morning Call on Feb. 22, 2019