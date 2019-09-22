|
|
Marie K. (Fenstermaker) Knauss, 86, formerly of Kempton, passed away on September 1, 2019 in Kent, Ohio. She was the daughter of Paul and Elizabeth (Dietrich) Fenstermaker. She was preceded in death by her husband of 51 years Carl J. Knauss Jr., formerly of Allentown, and her sister Alice Baum. Marie is survived by her children Rodney Knauss, Sheila (Robert) Sweger and Kevin (Tina) Knauss, eight grandchildren, Jennifer (Eric) Dyer, Steven, Caroline (Erick) Locker, Jane, Jacob, Jordan, Cameron and Kiana and special friends Miriam and Bradley. She is also survived by her siblings, Harold Fenstermaker, Ruth Klinger, Marion Fenstermaker and Forrest Fenstermaker.
She graduated from Slatington High School in 1950 and was a 1954 graduate of St. Luke's Nursing School in Bethlehem. To view a full obituary visit Bisslerandsons.com.
Published in Morning Call on Sept. 22, 2019