Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bissler & Sons Funeral Home
628 West Main Street
Kent, OH 44240
(330) 673-5857
Resources
More Obituaries for Marie Knauss
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marie Kathryn Knauss

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marie Kathryn Knauss Obituary
Marie K. (Fenstermaker) Knauss, 86, formerly of Kempton, passed away on September 1, 2019 in Kent, Ohio. She was the daughter of Paul and Elizabeth (Dietrich) Fenstermaker. She was preceded in death by her husband of 51 years Carl J. Knauss Jr., formerly of Allentown, and her sister Alice Baum. Marie is survived by her children Rodney Knauss, Sheila (Robert) Sweger and Kevin (Tina) Knauss, eight grandchildren, Jennifer (Eric) Dyer, Steven, Caroline (Erick) Locker, Jane, Jacob, Jordan, Cameron and Kiana and special friends Miriam and Bradley. She is also survived by her siblings, Harold Fenstermaker, Ruth Klinger, Marion Fenstermaker and Forrest Fenstermaker.

She graduated from Slatington High School in 1950 and was a 1954 graduate of St. Luke's Nursing School in Bethlehem. To view a full obituary visit Bisslerandsons.com.
Published in Morning Call on Sept. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now