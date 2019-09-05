|
Marie K. Knauss, 86 of Kent passed away on Sunday, September 1, 2019 after a lengthy illness. She was born and raised in Kempton, PA to Paul and Elizabeth (Dietrich) Fenstermaker, and was a dear and devoted wife, mother, and grandmother to eight grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband Carl of 51 years and her sister Alice. Marie is survived by her children Rodney of Westlake, Sheila (Robert) Sweger of Willow Street, PA, and Kevin (Tina) of North Canton; grandchildren Jennifer (Eric) Dyer, Steven, Caroline (Erick) Locker, Jane, Jacob, Jordan, Cameron and Kiana and special friends Miriam and Bradley. She is also survived by her siblings, Harold, Ruth, Marion and Forrest.
Upon receiving a nursing diploma from St. Luke's Hospital in Bethlehem, PA, she worked as a head nurse in the operating room there. After a pause from nursing to raise her family, she continued her career for over 20 years until retirement at the Kent Visiting Nurse Association where she was a nurse and also the coordinator of the Senior Wellness Clinics.
Marie was an active member of the Kent United Methodist Church where she volunteered in many capacities including the nursery for many years and was actively involved in the Rebecca Circle women's group where she developed many friendships. She volunteered at the County Clothing Center among other volunteer work. Marie enjoyed traveling and was very pleased to have traveled to all 50 states with her husband Carl.
The family would like to thank the staff of KentRidge, Harbor Light Hospice, and everyone that has provided comfort and support by their presence and prayers. Friends may call on Friday, September 6th from 6 to 8 p.m. at Bissler and Sons Funeral Home in Kent or on Saturday, September 7 at the Kent United Methodist Church at 10:00 a.m. prior to the services which will be held at 11:00 a.m. Reverends Palmer and Denton will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to either the Kent United Methodist Church or the Kent State University Foundation, P.O. Box 5190, Kent, OH 44242-0001, noting Carl Knauss Chemistry Scholarship.
Published in Morning Call on Sept. 5, 2019