Marie L. Davies, 70, formerly of Hellertown, died Wednesday, September 18, 2019, 2019 at VNA Hospice House of St. Luke's. She is the wife of Larry G. Davies. Marie was born in Allentown on September 14, 1949 to the late Paul A. and Dorothy (Harwick) DeLong. Marie is a member of Calvary Baptist Church, Easton. She graduated from Emmaus HS in 1967. She was an organ Music Major at Nyack College and graduated in 1972 with a Bachelor of Music degree. She taught elementary music at The King's Academy in West Palm Beach, FL, & Orangewood Christian School in Orlando, FL. She was a church organist, pianist, children's choir director and professional piano teacher. She loved planning parties and events. She was a beloved wife and mother and was loved by all who knew her. She displayed the love of Christ to everyone she met.
SURVIVORS: In addition to his loving husband of 50 years: children: Jonathan P. (Jennifer D.) Davies of Bethlehem, Christine M. (Josh P.) Kubiak of Hellertown, David H. (Carrie) Davies of Rowlett, TX; brother: Jack (Audrey) DeLong of Allentown; 12 grandchildren.
SERVICE: Family and friends are invited to call 9:30 -10:30 a.m. Saturday, September 28, 2019 at Calvary Baptist Church, 5300 Green Pond, Easton followed by the service at 10:30 a.m. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at: www.heintzelmancares.com.
CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers, memorials to Milford Park Bible Camp, 3848 Brunner Court, Whitehall, PA 18052.
