Marie Micolochick, 87, of Freemansburg, passed away Monday, August 31, 2020, in St. Luke's Hospice House.
Born in Freemansburg, she was the daughter of the late Michael Sr. and Anna (Babich) Micolochick. She was employed for many years by Kids Peace.
Surviving are a brother, Michael, Jr.; an aunt, Emma Todaro; a nephew, Michael III; a niece, Monica Elliott; and great-nephew and great-niece, Ryan and Jessica.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions, services and burial will be private at the convenience of the family.
