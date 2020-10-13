1/1
Marie R. Mulik
Marie R. Mulik, 87, of Macungie, passed away peacefully Oct. 11, 2020 in Country Meadows, Bethlehem. She was the wife of the late Andrew Mulik. Born in Hazleton, she was the daughter of the late Philip and Catherine (Formica) Latella. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She was also an avid baker and cook and loved crocheting and sewing. Everything she did was from the love of her family. Marie is survived by her children, son Daniel Mulik and wife Barbara, daughter Patricia, wife of Gary Hartzell, daughter Gloria, wife of Paul Amenta, and son Stephen Mulik and wife Kim; siblings, Leo Latella, Robert Latella and Margaret McCoy; grandchildren, Amanda, Jessica, John, Amber, Maria, Annemarie and great grandchildren Carson and Grayson. She was predeceased by siblings, Rocco Latella, Victoria Pauline, Laura Valenti, Catherine Garzio, and Annette Ciculya. Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Schantz Funeral Home, P.C., Emmaus is handling arrangements. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Ss. Peter and Paul Byzantine Catholic Church, 1140 Johnston Dr., Bethlehem, PA 18017.

Published in Morning Call on Oct. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Schantz Funeral Home, P.C. - Emmaus
250 Main Street
Emmaus, PA 18049
610-965-2421
