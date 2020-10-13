Marie R. Mulik, 87, of Macungie, passed away peacefully Oct. 11, 2020 in Country Meadows, Bethlehem. She was the wife of the late Andrew Mulik. Born in Hazleton, she was the daughter of the late Philip and Catherine (Formica) Latella. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She was also an avid baker and cook and loved crocheting and sewing. Everything she did was from the love of her family. Marie is survived by her children, son Daniel Mulik and wife Barbara, daughter Patricia, wife of Gary Hartzell, daughter Gloria, wife of Paul Amenta, and son Stephen Mulik and wife Kim; siblings, Leo Latella, Robert Latella and Margaret McCoy; grandchildren, Amanda, Jessica, John, Amber, Maria, Annemarie and great grandchildren Carson and Grayson. She was predeceased by siblings, Rocco Latella, Victoria Pauline, Laura Valenti, Catherine Garzio, and Annette Ciculya. Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Schantz Funeral Home, P.C., Emmaus is handling arrangements. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Ss. Peter and Paul Byzantine Catholic Church, 1140 Johnston Dr., Bethlehem, PA 18017.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store