Marie R. O'Connors, 100, of Bethlehem, passed away, Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at Holy Family Manor in Bethlehem, PA. She was born in Sugar Notch, PA, the daughter of the late James and Mary (Good) Reilly. Marie was the wife of the late John E. O'Connors who died in 1998. She graduated from Liberty High School in 1935 and attended Northampton County Community College graduating with a degree in Education in 1976. Marie worked at Lehigh University Bookstore. She was a former member of the Little Helpers of the Good St. Anne, the Sodality of St. Anne's, and Saints Simon & Jude Cursillo.
Marie will be lovingly remembered by her son, John O'Connors and wife Dorothy of Allentown, eight grandchildren, and 23 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by a son, Brian O'Connors, daughter, Marie Passante, brothers, Leo Reilly, and James Reilly, and sisters, Mildred Downes, Margaret Frederick, and Rose Dolak.
A viewing will be held on Monday, August 19, 2019 from 8:30-9:30am at the Connell Funeral Home 245 E. Broad St. Bethlehem, PA 18018 followed by a Mass of Christian Burial 10am at St. Anne's Catholic Church 450 Washington Ave. Bethlehem, PA, 18017. Burial will be held at Holy Saviour Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Anne's Catholic Church, 450 Washington Ave., Bethlehem, PA 18018. Send online condolences to www.connellfuneral.com
Published in Morning Call on Aug. 17, 2019