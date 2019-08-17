Home

POWERED BY

Services
Connell Funeral Home, Inc.
245 E. Broad Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
(610) 868-8531
Viewing
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
8:30 AM - 9:45 AM
St. Anne's Catholic Church
450 Washington Ave
Bethlehem, PA
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
Anne's Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Marie O'Connors
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marie R. O'Connors

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marie R. O'Connors Obituary
Marie R. O'Connors, 100, of Bethlehem, passed away, Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at Holy Family Manor in Bethlehem, PA. She was born in Sugar Notch, PA, the daughter of the late James and Mary (Good) Reilly. Marie was the wife of the late John E. O'Connors who died in 1998. She graduated from Liberty High School in 1935 and attended Northampton County Community College graduating with a degree in Education in 1976. Marie worked at Lehigh University Bookstore. She was a former member of the Little Helpers of the Good St. Anne, the Sodality of St. Anne's, and Saints Simon & Jude Cursillo.

Marie will be lovingly remembered by her son, John O'Connors and wife Dorothy of Allentown, eight grandchildren, and 23 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by a son, Brian O'Connors, daughter, Marie Passante, brothers, Leo Reilly, and James Reilly, and sisters, Mildred Downes, Margaret Frederick, and Rose Dolak.

A viewing will be held on Monday, August 19, 2019 from 8:30-9:30am at the Connell Funeral Home 245 E. Broad St. Bethlehem, PA 18018 followed by a Mass of Christian Burial 10am at St. Anne's Catholic Church 450 Washington Ave. Bethlehem, PA, 18017. Burial will be held at Holy Saviour Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Anne's Catholic Church, 450 Washington Ave., Bethlehem, PA 18018. Send online condolences to www.connellfuneral.com
Published in Morning Call on Aug. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Connell Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now