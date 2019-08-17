|
Marie S. (Eschbach) Bauman, 92, formerly of Breiningsville, passed away on Friday, August 16, 2019 at Cedarbrook Nursing Home in Allentown. She was the loving wife of the late Leonard D. Bauman who passed away in 2000.
She was born in Palm, PA on January 29, 1927 to the late Frederick and Estella F. (Graber) Eschbach.
In Marie's early years, she worked as a seamstress at both the former Acorn Glove Factory in Palm and Knoll Inc. in East Greenville. She then went on to waitress at the former Prutzman's Restaurant in Pennsburg and eventually a sales clerk for 15 years for Bieler & Reigner in Pennsburg, retiring in 1979.
Marie was a member of New Goshenhoppen UCC in East Greenville and part of the Ladies Auxiliary for both the American Legion Post 184 in Palm and the East Greenville Fire Company.
She was also an avid bowler.
Surviving are her two children: Brian L. Bauman and wife, Patricia of Groveland, FL; and Brenda E., wife of William Wertman III of Allentown; three grandchildren: Alyssa; Nikolaus and wife, Jenna; and Kaylani.
In addition to her parents and husband, she is predeceased by all of her siblings: Clarence Eschbach; Grace Schoenly; Pearl Marks; Fern Wolf; Anna DeFrees; and Blanche Xander.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 24th at New Goshenhoppen UCC, 1070 Church Rd., East Greenville, PA 18041 with Rev. Cydney Van Dyke officiating. Burial will follow in church cemetery. A viewing from 10 to 11 a.m. prior to the services. Offer sympathy at www.mannslonakerfuneralhome.com. Arrangements entrusted to Mann-Slonaker FH.
Published in Morning Call on Aug. 17, 2019