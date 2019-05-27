94 years of Whitehall, passed away peacefully on May 25, 2019. She was the wife of Luke G. "Snug" Serensits for 70 years at the time of his passing in 2016. Born in Northampton, she was a daughter of the late Frank and Theresa (Polzer) Marth. Marie was a member of Saint Elizabeth of Hungary Catholic Church. She was a bench hand at the former Western Electric and AT&T until retiring. Earlier in life she worked at Bethlehem Steel. She is survived by son Kevin and his wife Alice (Kochanasz) of Whitehall; grandchildren Kelly, and Luke with Brontë Grigoruk; predeceased by brother John L. Marth and Hermina Ivankovits. Her Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Rev. Fr. John S. Pendzick at 10:00 am on Wednesday May 29, 2019 in St. Elizabeth of Hungary Catholic Church, 618 Fullerton Ave. Whitehall, PA 18052. Her viewing will be from 9 to 9:45 am in the Church foyer. Interment will follow in Our Lady of Hungary Cemetery, Northampton. Memorial contributions honoring Marie may be presented to the Church. The Gilbert Funeral Home of Whitehall is honored to handle her arrangements Published in Morning Call on May 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary