|
|
Marie Smith of Lewisburg, PA, passed away on January 27, 2020.
She was born November 1, 1924 in Upper Macungie Township, PA, a daughter of the late Samuel and Helen (Moyer) Gehringer. Her husband of more than fifty years, Dr. Raymond Smith, passed in 2002.
She was a graduate of Cedar Crest College and a member of St. John's UCC and the Daughters of the American Revolution.
She was an English and Social Studies teacher in the Allentown School District.
She volunteered at the Allentown Hospital, the Evangelical Hospital of Lewisburg, the Parkland Library, and the Union County Library.
She is survived by two daughters and their spouses: Susan and James Baish of Lewisburg, PA, and Carol and Paul Grumbein of Allentown, PA, a granddaughter Elizabeth Joyce and her husband Daniel Joyce, a great granddaughter Hannah Joyce, a granddaughter Catherine Grumbein and her fiancée Mark Capuzzi, two grandsons: Erik and Andrew Baish, a niece Gail Lewis, and nephew James Wessner.
Marie's wishes are for a family remembrance celebration with a private burial at Ziegel's Church, Breinigsville, PA.
Arrangements are by Roupp Funeral Home, Inc., 8594 Old Turnpike Rd., Mifflinburg.
Leave your condolences online at www.rouppfuneralhome.com
Published in Morning Call on Jan. 29, 2020