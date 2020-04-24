Marie T. "Mary" DiGirolamo passed away at home in Nazareth, PA, on Monday, April 21, 2020. She was 93 ½ years old. She lived life to the fullest right up until the day before she died. Mary was born in New York, NY and raised in Brooklyn, NY by immigrant parents, late Josephine (Amato) and late Santo DiMartino. She was the youngest of 4 children who all pre-deceased her. In 1950, she married her husband Gasper DiGirolamo and they began their life together in Brooklyn. They were married for 64 years and had 1 daughter. Mary worked for many years as a beautician, a costume jewelry maker, and also for Macy's Dept. Store. She retired in 1985 and left NY to be closer to her daughter and grandchildren. She and her husband moved to Mt. Pocono, PA where they enjoyed many social events and became active volunteers at St. Mary's of the Mount Catholic Church and The Sons of Italy. Mary and her husband decided to become snow birds and spend the winters in Tamarac, FL, where they joined St. Malachy Catholic Church and began volunteering there. They eventually moved permanently to Margate, FL and joined St. Vincent's Catholic Church where they worshipped and actively volunteered. While living in FL she also volunteered at The City of Hope, The Elkettes, The Italian American Club and The Moose Lodge. When her husband passed away, Mary returned to PA and settled in Bath until she moved to assisted living in Nazareth. She had many hobbies over the years, but anyone who knew her knows her favorite is Bingo. She was also a diehard NY Mets fan. Mary is survived by her daughter, Joanne Sutherland, of Nazareth, PA, grandson, Brian D. Sutherland, of Nazareth, PA, granddaughter, Kristen Clifford and her husband Ian, of Louisville, KY, grandson, Derrick Sutherland, of Atlanta, GA, and niece, Teresa DiMartino, of Long Island, NY. Due to the current COVID-19 restrictions, the family is having a small private funeral service. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Joseph F. Reichel Funeral Home Inc., of Nazareth. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mary's memory to: "Lower Nazareth Township Senior Center" and mailed to: 306 Butztown Rd., Bethlehem PA 18020. Online condolences may be offered at www.jfreichelfuneralhome.com.
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 24, 2020.