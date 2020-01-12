|
|
Marie Theresa Hoch, 96, of Bethlehem, passed away on Sunday, January 5, 2020 at her residence. She was the widow of Joseph M. Hoch, Sr. Marie was born on December 4, 1923 in Bethlehem to the late Peter and Eva (Green) Fink. She was preceded in death by her brothers John and William and sisters Anna and Sr. Eva OSF.
Marie was a loving creative homemaker. She was very active at Holy Ghost Parish, Bethlehem, where she was a member of the Prime Time Seniors Club and enjoyed her many hours with the church's noodle and pierogi makers. Her many joys in life included gardening, sewing, cooking, painting, volunteering at a soup kitchen, bowling and golf leagues and card club. Marie and her husband enjoyed dancing at the former Allgemeiner Verein Club and golfing with friends. Above all she loved her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
SURVIVORS: Marie will be greatly missed by her 6 children, Joseph Hoch Jr. (Marie), Jean Roberts (Ron), Judith Spott (Albert), Janet Hoch (Jim), John Hoch and Joanne Burger (Tim); 10 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren.
SERVICES: Visitation January 20, 2020 from 9:30 to 11:00 AM at Holy Ghost Parish, 417 Carlton Ave, Bethlehem followed by a Mass of Christian burial. Arrangements by Cantelmi Funeral Home. Memorial tributes may be placed at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com.
CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers Marie wished that memorial contributions be made to: The Ministry of Caring Inc. Mary Mother of Hope House 1, 115 E. 14th St Wilmington, DE 19801 in honor of the charitable work of her sister, Sr. Eva Fink OSF. www.Ministryofcaring.org
Published in Morning Call on Jan. 12, 2020