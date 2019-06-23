Marie T. (Prologo) Kerecz, 96, passed away peacefully Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at Manor Care Nursing of Bethlehem. She was the widow of Stephen J. Kerecz. Born in Calabria, Italy, she was the daughter of the late Rocco and Maryann (Schirripa) Prologo. Marie worked as a seamstress for Matte Dress Company, Allentown for many years before retiring in 1984. She was a member of Notre Dame of Bethlehem and the International Garment Workers union.



SURVIVORS: Marie is survived by son, Richard Kerecz and wife Jill of Bethlehem; brother Joseph Prologo; sister, Rose Capo; grandchildren, Joseph, Lindsey, Kristy, Scott and Tracy; 4 great- grandchildren; several nieces and nephews. Marie is preceded in death by her son, James S. Kerecz; brothers Anthony, Frank and John Prologo.



SERVICES: A funeral service will be held at 10:30 A.M. on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 in Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, 500 Linden Street, Bethlehem 18018 where the family will receive friends and relatives from 9:30 A.M. until the time of service. Interment will follow at Holy Saviour Cemetery. A memorial tribute may be placed at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com. Published in Morning Call on June 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary