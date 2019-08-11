Home

POWERED BY

Services
Connell Funeral Home, Inc.
245 E. Broad Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
(610) 868-8531
Viewing
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Connell Funeral Home, Inc.
245 E. Broad Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
2:00 PM
Connell Funeral Home, Inc.
245 E. Broad Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marie Shimer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marie T. Shimer

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marie T. Shimer Obituary
Marie T. Shimer, 96 of Sewell, NJ, passed away on Thursday August 8, 2019 at the Kennedy Nursing Home in New Jersey. She was born in Osaka, Japan. She was the wife of the late John E. Shimer. Marie was a homemaker and was devoted to her family. Marie made many sacrifices for her family by taking less for herself in order to give more to her children. Marie had many hobbies but her favorites were cooking and sewing. Marie enjoyed watching her sons play baseball and enjoyed watching the Phillies.

She will be lovingly remembered by her sons, Stephen Onufer and his wife, Sherry, and Gary Onufer and wife, Joan; step daughters, Debbie Urich and husband George, Georgina Czar, and grandchildren, Luke, Tracy Lee, John, Jesse, Jerrick, Jolene, Dynel, Rocky, and Lindsey.

A viewing will be held from 12pm until 2pm on Tuesday August 13, 2019 followed by a service at 2pm at the Connell Funeral Home 245 E. Broad St. Bethlehem, PA 18018. Burial will be held at Cedar Hill Memorial Park.

Send online condolences to www.connellfuneral.com
Published in Morning Call on Aug. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Connell Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now