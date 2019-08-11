|
Marie T. Shimer, 96 of Sewell, NJ, passed away on Thursday August 8, 2019 at the Kennedy Nursing Home in New Jersey. She was born in Osaka, Japan. She was the wife of the late John E. Shimer. Marie was a homemaker and was devoted to her family. Marie made many sacrifices for her family by taking less for herself in order to give more to her children. Marie had many hobbies but her favorites were cooking and sewing. Marie enjoyed watching her sons play baseball and enjoyed watching the Phillies.
She will be lovingly remembered by her sons, Stephen Onufer and his wife, Sherry, and Gary Onufer and wife, Joan; step daughters, Debbie Urich and husband George, Georgina Czar, and grandchildren, Luke, Tracy Lee, John, Jesse, Jerrick, Jolene, Dynel, Rocky, and Lindsey.
A viewing will be held from 12pm until 2pm on Tuesday August 13, 2019 followed by a service at 2pm at the Connell Funeral Home 245 E. Broad St. Bethlehem, PA 18018. Burial will be held at Cedar Hill Memorial Park.
Published in Morning Call on Aug. 11, 2019