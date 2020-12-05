Marie T. Yadsko-Kramer, age 86, of Quakertown, Pennsylvania, passed away peacefully on December 1, 2020 at home in Quakertown, PA. She was the loving wife to the late John P. Kramer and the late John T. Yadsko. Born in Eckley, PA she was a daughter of the late Frank and Anna Evancho-Faytko Sabo. Marie graduated from Freeland High School in 1952. Her hobbies included Bingo and playing with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She had a passion for life and her spirit guided her through any obstacles life gave her. She is survived by children: Donna Ghanz, husband Van, Maryann Yadsko, husband William, Doreen Yadsko Besack, husband Michael and John Yadsko, wife Tina, grandchildren: Gregory, Brandon, Michael, David, Christopher, Margaret Elizabeth, and Alice Marie, and great-grandchildren: Avery Marie, Katelyn, Sarah, Julia and Kinley Claire. She was predeceased by daughter, Joyce Yadsko. Friends and family are invited to join the family for a graveside service, Wednesday, December 9 at 12:15 PM at Resurrection Cemetery in Bensalem, Pa. To view her online obituary, please visit www.nauglefcs.com
