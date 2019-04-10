Marie V. Gehringer, 89, of Bethlehem passed away Monday, April 8, 2019 at Holy Family Manor in Bethlehem. Born March 22, 1930 in Bethlehem she was the daughter of the late Libera (Delgrosso) and Pasquale DeStasio. She was married to Thomas L. Gehringer for 51 years until his death on March 1, 2003. Marie dedicated herself to caring for her family. While raising her family she worked at Hess's Department Store in the Westgate Mall. She was a member of Bethany UCC in Bethlehem. Marie will be lovingly remembered by her son, Robert Gehringer and wife Maryann, daughters, Jacqueline A. Parker and fiancé, William A. Stotz and Mary Jane wife of Scott Lower, grandchildren, Phil, Dean, Tanya wife of Scott, and Hailey, and great grandchildren, Hollie, Colin, Kaylee, and Abby. She was preceded in death by her brothers, John, Sr. and Vincent DeStasio and sisters, Theresa Vario, Josephine Iampietro, Patricia Adamek, and Mamie DeRenzis.A viewing will be held on Friday, April 12, 2019 at Connell Funeral Home 245 E. Broad St., Bethlehem, PA 18018 from 10-11 AM followed by a service at 11 AM. Entombment will be at Bethlehem Memorial Park Cemetery.In lieu of flowers contributions may be made St. Luke's Hospice 240 Union Station Plaza 1st Floor, Bethlehem, PA 18015. Published in Morning Call on Apr. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary