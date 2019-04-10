Home

POWERED BY

Services
Connell Funeral Home, Inc.
245 E. Broad Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
(610) 868-8531
Resources
More Obituaries for Marie Gehringer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marie V. Gehringer

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Marie V. Gehringer Obituary
Marie V. Gehringer, 89, of Bethlehem passed away Monday, April 8, 2019 at Holy Family Manor in Bethlehem. Born March 22, 1930 in Bethlehem she was the daughter of the late Libera (Delgrosso) and Pasquale DeStasio. She was married to Thomas L. Gehringer for 51 years until his death on March 1, 2003. Marie dedicated herself to caring for her family. While raising her family she worked at Hess's Department Store in the Westgate Mall. She was a member of Bethany UCC in Bethlehem. Marie will be lovingly remembered by her son, Robert Gehringer and wife Maryann, daughters, Jacqueline A. Parker and fiancé, William A. Stotz and Mary Jane wife of Scott Lower, grandchildren, Phil, Dean, Tanya wife of Scott, and Hailey, and great grandchildren, Hollie, Colin, Kaylee, and Abby. She was preceded in death by her brothers, John, Sr. and Vincent DeStasio and sisters, Theresa Vario, Josephine Iampietro, Patricia Adamek, and Mamie DeRenzis.A viewing will be held on Friday, April 12, 2019 at Connell Funeral Home 245 E. Broad St., Bethlehem, PA 18018 from 10-11 AM followed by a service at 11 AM. Entombment will be at Bethlehem Memorial Park Cemetery.In lieu of flowers contributions may be made St. Luke's Hospice 240 Union Station Plaza 1st Floor, Bethlehem, PA 18015.
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Connell Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now