Mariestelle C. Pipan, 84, passed away peacefully surrounded by family, on August 15, 2019, The Feast of the Assumption, after a seven week illness. She was the loving wife of the late Method J. Pipan. They were married 61 years until his death in 2016. Born in Wilkes-Barre, PA, she was the daughter of the late Paul and Estelle (McCole) Carpenter. Mariestelle was an extremely caring and giving wife, loving mother of four and doting grandmother of eleven. She was a member of Notre Dame of Bethlehem Church. She was a graduate of Kingston High School, Kingston, PA and was employed by Northeastern Bank of PA for 14 years, RX Home Care, Bethlehem as office coordinator and Notre Dame Church as Assistant Director of the Extended Care Program from 2000-2014. She was also employed by Cement National Bank and Meridian Bank as Head Teller.
SURVIVORS: She will be lovingly remembered by her daughters, Mari P. Austin and her husband Stephen of Chatham, NJ, Paula A. Reifinger and husband Barry of Allentown, PA, Linda J. Long and her husband Stephen of Bethlehem, PA; son Method J. Pipan, Jr. of Forty Fort, PA; grandchildren Molly and her husband Drew, Claire, Erica, Brian, Stephen, Daniel, Adria, Ryan, Krista, Cayla, and Jenna; sister Barbara Gianuzzi of Dallas, PA. She was predeceased by her brother, Paul Carpenter.
SERVICES: A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at a later date. Mariestelle's arrangements are entrusted to the Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, Bethlehem. A memory tribute may be placed at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com.
CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers, to the church.
Published in Morning Call on Aug. 17, 2019