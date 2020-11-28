Marietta J. (Knoble) Koch, 84, of Salisbury Twp. passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at Lehigh Valley Hospital Cedar Crest surrounded by her loving family. She was the devoted wife of the late Thomas R. Koch. Born in Bethlehem, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Lucia Marie (Stafferri) Knoble. Marietta was a graduate of Central Catholic High School. She was a member of Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church. Marietta was a devoted and loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend to all. She enjoyed spending all her time with family, especially by her pool in the summer!
SURVIVORS: She will be lovingly remembered and sadly missed by her daughters, Denise M. Newman of Arizona, Bernadette Bartynski and her husband, Brian, of Arizona, Jacqueline N. Amici of Bethlehem, Kristine Boyle and her husband, William, of Hellertown and Danielle L. Ambolino and her husband John, of Souderton; sons, Louis L. Amici Jr. and his wife, Sandra, of Salisbury Township and Thomas R. Koch Jr. and his wife, Kristy, of Hellertown; brothers Francis Knoble of Catasauqua and Ronald Knoble of Coopersburg; sister Patricia Knoble of Indiana; loving grandchildren Nicholas, Kristin, Lucia, Richard, Stefanos, Max, Joseph, Gabrielle, Paul, Ryan, Steven, Christopher, Kelly, Nicholas, Cassidy, Danielle, Angel, Rachel and Troy; great grandchildren Faith, Irving, Julian, Christian, Serenity, Jaxon, Amia, Geno, Madison, Troy, Rylee, Averee, Mia and Violet. She was predeceased by son, Robert T. and daughter, Kelly Jo.
SERVICES: A Blessing and Committal service will be held at 1 P.M. on Monday, November 30, 2020 at the Mausoleum at Holy Saviour Cemetery, 2575 Linden Street, Bethlehem, PA 18015. Due to current restrictions we ask you follow social distancing protocols and facial covering must be worn. Marietta's arrangements have been entrusted to the Cantelmi Funeral Home, Fountain Hill, PA. A memory tribute may be placed at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com
CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Lehigh Valley Hospital, Inpatient Surgical Open Heart Unit, 1200 S. Cedar Crest Boulevard, Allentown, PA 18103.