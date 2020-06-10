Marilyn A. Russo
Marilyn A. Russo, 82 of Forks Twp., PA died June 6, 2020. A 1955 graduate of Easton HS, she was employed by J.T. Baker Chemical for 38 years, retiring in 2000. Prior to that she was employed by Blue Ridge Winkler. She enjoyed traveling, crossword puzzles and loved to read. She was "mom" to all her daughter's friends and a joy to all her neighbors. She is survived by her daughter: Annette Russo with whom she resided; brother: Wayne Diehl of Greenville, SC and her grand-pup: Besse Mae. A Celebration of her life will be held at a later date due to COVID-19. Memorial contributions may be made to American Cancer Society or a pet rescue or environmental preservation organization of one's choice. Offer online condolences at www.AshtonFuneralHome.com.

Published in Morning Call on Jun. 10, 2020.
